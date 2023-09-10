NIT unveils its Punjab EcoSmart Awareness Centre project at mela

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

In a significant stride towards revolutionising agriculture, the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology unveiled its project of ‘Punjab EcoSmart Awareness Centre’ during the 8th Kisan Mela organised by the Jalandhar Potato Growers’ Association at Kartarpur near here.

Under the guidance of Dr Lakhwinder Pal Singh, Dr Arvind Bhardwaj, and Dr Gurraj Singh, a dedicated team of research scholars, including Chandar Prakash, Rohit Salotra, Santan Chaurasiya, and Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu, played an instrumental role in nurturing this endeavour.

Explaining the concept, Prof Lakhwinder Pal Singh said in the present scenario of farming, sensor-based technology, and use of IoT for real-time monitoring of soil and crop health is necessary to be adopted. “This will help to pest control, smart irrigation system and optimum use of fertilizers. The sensor-based technology will help provide new-age farmers with real-time data and actionable insights,” he said.

The project is equipped with technologies including unmanned aerial vehicle with pest sensor, smart irrigation sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, NPK sensors, gas sensors and liquid sensors. Professor Singh said the integration of advanced technology empowered farmers to make informed decisions about crop management, irrigation, and resource allocation.

“The Punjab EcoSmart Awareness Center aspires to be a beacon of hope for the farming community, advocating for environmentally-conscious practices and technological adoption,” he added.

Kisan Mela organisers Pritpal Singh Dhillon (general secetary), and Gurraj Singh Nijjar (President) along with Nayan Chhabra (AAP leader) witnessed the display.

