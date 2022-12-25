No Rs 1K/month allowance to women yet, BJP holds protests against AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 24

The BJP held a series of protests at 13 different points in the city to remind the AAP of the promises it made to the people before the elections. Under district president Sushil Sharma, the party held protest over the AAP’s failure to keep the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women in the state. Members of the BJP held protest in every mandal falling in four constituencies of the city.

Workers held boards aimed at the state government and raised slogans against the state government sitting across 13 spots in the city chosen for the protests.

The party workers and women wing members led by its leaders held dharnas at Maqsudan, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Kishanpura Chowk, Kaki Pind, Rama Mandi, Gurnankpura, Domoria Vridge, Jyoti Chowk, Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk, Mitthu Basti, Near Nari Niketan, Shree Dayanand Chowk and Jalandhar Cantt.

State vice-president Rakesh Rathour said the AAP government had failed to keep the guarantees it gave to people before coming to power. He said even after 10 months of forming the government, the party had failed to keep the promises which it made to the women of the state. State secretary Anil Sacchar said the people of the state felt duped as except for big advetisements in newspapers, they have been unable to find any change on the ground. District president Sushil Sharma said the AAP should remember the promises it made to all women above 18 years of age and should start paying the promised amount of money to all along with the pending amount for all these months.

BJP leaders Mahendra Bhagat, KD Bhandari, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, Subhash Sood, Raman Pabbi, Rajiv Dhingra, Manish Vij among others were present on the occasion.