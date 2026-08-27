No 2-hour relief on Rakhi for staff in Hoshiarpur

The government's decision not to grant the customary two-hour relaxation in working hours on Raksha Bandhan this year has left government employees, students and parents disappointed in the district.

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Every year on Rakhi, government offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions traditionally begin work two hours later than their normal timings. However, this year, the government's holiday gazette only mentions August 28 as the date for celebrating Raksha Bandhan and does not provide for the customary two-hour holiday.

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The absence of the provision has caused confusion among employees and students, many of whom had expected the usual relaxation. Several educational institutions had also made arrangements based on the expectation of the two-hour holiday.