No action on demands, AIDS Control Society staff to gherao Health Minister’s residence

Employees delivering critical health services to HIV and AIDS patients across government hospitals and de-addiction centres in Punjab have announced an intensified agitation, including a gherao of the Health Minister’s residence in Patiala on August 30, over their

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pending demands.

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The employees of the Punjab State AIDS Control Society (PSACS) said the government had failed to act despite a 10-day deadline set by the Finance Minister at a meeting on August 19.

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The minister had directed senior officials to resolve their demands, including a 20 per cent salary hike and risk allowance, within the stipulated period, they said. The deadline has expired, but no decision has been communicated to them, the employees alleged.

The proposed agitation assumes significance as PSACS employees form part of the frontline workforce involved in HIV testing, counselling, treatment support, distribution of medicines and assistance at blood banks. They also provide services to patients at de-addiction centres, making them an important part of the state’s HIV prevention and treatment programme.

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Under the banner of the Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association, employees said repeated assurances without any concrete decision had left them frustrated and forced them to escalate the protest.

Association president Jasmail Singh Deol and general secretary Gurjant Singh said Aam Aadmi Party leaders had promised a 20 per cent salary hike and other benefits to the employees ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. However, more than four years later, the demands remained pending despite employees continuing to protest, they said.

The association leaders alleged that the department and bureaucracy had adopted a “slack” approach towards their demands. They said employees had been compelled to take to the streets despite the nature of their work, which involves direct interaction with patients and vulnerable groups.

The employees have warned of further escalation if the government fails to address their demands after the August 30 protest. They plan to launch an indefinite sit-in at the PSACS headquarters in Chandigarh from September 7.

The association has warned that any disruption to health services during the agitation would be the responsibility of the Punjab Government and the department concerned.