No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

It was after two years of the Congress-led MC coming into being (in 2018) that the ad hoc committees were formed in 2020. Ideally, the committees should have been formed right at the start of the MC term, but it took two full years back then.

Now, in 2022, there are no committees, again! The reason, when the tenure of the committees ended in January this year, nobody took the pain to form these again. Notably, the committees are formed for a year and then after one year, these are formed again with some changes in the chairmanship and the number of members present.

The councillors are again demanding that the committees should get formed as various issues and scams come to light when meetings with the MC officials take place.

According to the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the MC has to constitute committees on water supply and sewerage disposal, building and roads, house tax assessment, and other such committees. The Act also reads that each committee would elect one of its member as its chairman and another member as vice-chairman.

The committees play a major role in various works of the civic body. Councillors are members of the committees and they can raise problems of residents with the respective branch. Besides, even works of various branches get distributed and decentralised.

It is to be noted that several issues and major revelations took place when the ad hoc committees were in working.