No arrests 20 days after FIR, Phagwara family questions police inaction

Questions are being raised over the functioning of the Phagwara police after no arrests have reportedly been made nearly 20 days after the registration of an FIR in connection with an alleged armed assault, house trespass and criminal intimidation case involving multiple accused.

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Gurnam Singh, a resident of village Khalwara, alleged that despite the registration of an FIR on June 29, none of the accused has been taken into custody. According to him, the incident stemmed from his family’s objection to the alleged gathering of drug users at a local shop, who, he claimed, used to harass the girls of the family.

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He alleged that, nursing a grudge, Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggi, along with several armed associates carrying sharp-edged weapons, allegedly attacked his residence on June 26 and 27. Three persons—his sons Gurvinder Singh and Sukhvinder Singh, along with Harjit Singh of Khalwara—were injured in the alleged assault, with Gurvinder Singh reportedly sustaining serious injuries.

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Gurnam Singh further claimed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the house and that the footage had already been handed over to the police as evidence.

Based on the statement of Gurvinder Singh, the Sadar Phagwara police registered FIR dated June 29 against Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggi, Baljit Kaur, Prabh, Gosha and one unidentified accused under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The complainant alleged that despite the passage of 20 days, the investigating officer has failed to arrest any of the accused. He said the matter had been brought to the notice of the DSP and SP, Phagwara and that a written complaint was also submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, on July 10, but no concrete action has followed.

Gurnam Singh further alleged that although the accused are officially shown as absconding, they continue to move freely in the area. He also claimed that the accused enjoy the patronage of a political party and are repeatedly threatening his family, allegedly warning that they would “go to jail only after killing someone.”

He further alleged that despite the inclusion of non-bailable offences in the FIR, arrests are being deliberately delayed to enable the accused to obtain anticipatory or regular bail from the court.

Expressing concern over the family’s safety, Gurnam Singh said they are living under constant fear and that no family member ventures out alone due to apprehensions of another attack. He has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and provide adequate security to his family.