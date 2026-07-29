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Home / Jalandhar / No bandh in Jalandhar, safai sewaks' strike today

No bandh in Jalandhar, safai sewaks' strike today

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:34 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Garbage lying along the roadside in Jalandhar.
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Confusion prevailed in Jalandhar over whether markets and educational institutions would remain shut on Thursday following a Punjab bandh call given by safai karamcharis and members of the Valmiki community.

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Leaders of all organisations, however, clarified on Wednesday that since a complete bandh had been observed on Monday, there will be no such closure of schools, colleges and commercial establishments again on Thursday.

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While Safai Karamchari Commission Punjab chairman Chandan Grewal had already stated that since the wages of the safai sewaks had been enhanced on the orders of Local Bodies Minister Harjot Bains, the bandh call was withdrawn.

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But his statement was being countered by various organisations that had been maintaining that their main demand was regarding the dismissal of DSP Satvir Singh, who allegedly ordered a lathicharge on protesting safai workers in Barnala on July 22.

Bantu Sabharwal, president of the Sanitary Supervisor Employees Union, said, "We cannot force entire Jalandhar to remain shut over one issue for two days a week. This can be taxing for the business and trading community. Since they had all supported us on Monday, we shall not ask them to shut down their work again in such a short span. While protests may continue elsewhere in Punjab, it will be a normal working day in Jalandhar tomorrow."

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Sabharwal added that safai workers would continue their strike and stage a protest at Company Bagh Chowk. “No garbage lifting or road sweeping will be undertaken. We will stand with our fellow workers, but without disrupting normal life in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, there has been no garbage lifting from the city for the past four days. More than 900 tonnes of solid waste is lying accumulated at waste dumping sites and along the road sides. The waste accumulation and the unending protest has been causing a lot of trouble to the residents in the city.

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