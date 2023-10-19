No breakthrough in child's murder

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Even after a lapse of over four years, the Nakodar Sadar police have failed to make any breakthrough in the murder of an eight-year-old child at Mallian Kalan village. Anwar Tariq was found murdered on November 23, 2018. His body was found lying near a tree in a field cultivated by farmer Sohan Singh. He was strangulated to death. SHO GS Nagra said a case under Section 302 was registered, but no clue was found. A closure report was submitted in court, which was rejected. Further investigations were on into the case. OC

Woman nabbed under Excise Act

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a woman for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Bute Dian Chhana village. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said 100 bottles of hooch were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. The Nurmahal police arrested Sona Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, with 15 bottles of hooch, said IO Amrik Lal. OC

Man kidnaps minor, held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a resident of Kapurthala village on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Virender, a resident of Bhago Budha village falling under the Kabir Pur police station, Kapurthala. The IO said a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC

2 arrested for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rohit, alias Tiddi, a resident of Ward No. 2, and Kaka, a resident of Ward No. 1. Jarnail, a resident of Ward No. 2, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on the evening of October 6 and assaulted him and his brother. They also threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspects and others.

#Nakodar #Phagwara