No breakthrough in child's murder

Phagwara: Even after a lapse of over four years, the Nakodar Sadar police have failed to make any breakthrough in the murder of an eight-year-old child at Mallian Kalan village. Anwar Tariq was found murdered on November 23, 2018. His body was found lying near a tree in a field cultivated by farmer Sohan Singh. He was strangulated to death. SHO GS Nagra said a case under Section 302 was registered, but no clue was found. A closure report was submitted in court, which was rejected. Further investigations were on into the case. OC
Woman nabbed under Excise Act
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a woman for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Bute Dian Chhana village. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said 100 bottles of hooch were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. The Nurmahal police arrested Sona Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, with 15 bottles of hooch, said IO Amrik Lal. OC
Man kidnaps minor, held
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a resident of Kapurthala village on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Virender, a resident of Bhago Budha village falling under the Kabir Pur police station, Kapurthala. The IO said a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC
2 arrested for assaulting man
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rohit, alias Tiddi, a resident of Ward No. 2, and Kaka, a resident of Ward No. 1. Jarnail, a resident of Ward No. 2, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on the evening of October 6 and assaulted him and his brother. They also threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the suspects and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi