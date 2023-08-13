No check on rising crime, hooliganism incidents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Rising crime and hooliganism incidents raise questions over law and order situation in the city.

In one such incident, a video showing minor boy, aged around 13 years, stealing an Activa scooter from outside Ramgarhia Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Santokhpura went viral today.

Another video showing a group of school students sitting atop moving SUVs while others hanging by the side also went viral today. Some youths accompanying them were seen performing stunts on Bullet motorcycles. The incident reportedly took place in the PPR Mall area here.

Harbans Singh, a resident of New Baldev Nagar, said he came to pay obeisance at the gurdwara. When he returned after paying obeisance, he found his scooter missing. In the CCTV footage, a minor boy was seen stealing the two-wheeler. A police complaint was lodged in this regard.

In another incident, a group of teens sitting atop SUVs and jeeps while some others hanging by the side could be allegedly seen across the PPR Mall area. A passer-by shot the video and shared it on the social media. Around three vehicles can be seen in the video. A police official said the video was being verified.