No check on stray dog menace in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, November 24
A large number of dog-bite cases have been reported in the city and adjoining areas in the last few days. This has led to panic among residents.
Around 300 dog-bite victims, including women and children, are being treated at the Civil Hospital and private hospitals every month in Phagwara. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said 10-15 such persons are coming to the Civil Hospital daily for treatment.
The SMO added that though all anti-rabies injections are in stock, including the injection of immunoglobulin meant for instant relief, the number of patients is overwhelming.
There are reportedly more than four thousands stray dogs in the sub-division.
Newly appointed Phagwara ADC-cum-MC Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said he would look into the matter and required steps would be taken to sterilise stray dogs.
“It has been learnt that the Animal Husbandry Department is not cooperating. Veterinary doctors are not visiting the town despite repeated letters written to the department for sterilisation of dogs,” an MC official said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...