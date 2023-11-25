No check on stray dog menace in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 24

A large number of dog-bite cases have been reported in the city and adjoining areas in the last few days. This has led to panic among residents.

Around 300 dog-bite victims, including women and children, are being treated at the Civil Hospital and private hospitals every month in Phagwara. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said 10-15 such persons are coming to the Civil Hospital daily for treatment.

The SMO added that though all anti-rabies injections are in stock, including the injection of immunoglobulin meant for instant relief, the number of patients is overwhelming.

There are reportedly more than four thousands stray dogs in the sub-division.

Newly appointed Phagwara ADC-cum-MC Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said he would look into the matter and required steps would be taken to sterilise stray dogs.

“It has been learnt that the Animal Husbandry Department is not cooperating. Veterinary doctors are not visiting the town despite repeated letters written to the department for sterilisation of dogs,” an MC official said.

