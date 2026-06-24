DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / No child should miss polio drops, says DC Aulakh

No child should miss polio drops, says DC Aulakh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:12 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health worker administers pulse polio drops to a child. FILE
Advertisement

Nawanshahr district administration will conduct the national pulse polio campaign from June 28 to 30 to administer polio drops to 56,421 children in the 0–5 years age group across the district, to safeguard them against the disease.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh while chairing a meeting of the District Task Force on pulse polio at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. He directed the Health Department and all stakeholder departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that no negligence would be tolerated in the fight against polio and stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccine. He also called for extensive public awareness efforts, urging all departments to jointly launch campaigns encouraging parents to bring their children to polio booths.

Advertisement

Providing details of the campaign, DC said that on June 28, polio drops will be administered at 226 booths across the district. Subsequently, on June 29 and 30, a total of 451 house-to-house teams will visit children who are unable to attend the booths on the first day. Additionally, 16 transit teams will be deployed at bus stands and railway stations, while 7 mobile teams will cover slums, brick kilns, factories and other high-risk areas.

During the meeting, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderjit Singh informed that 45 supervisors have been appointed to monitor the campaign. The teams will cover 138,015 households, 18 grain markets, 13 factories, 55 brick kilns and 81 high-risk locations during the drive.

Advertisement

He noted that although India has remained polio-free for the past 15 years, continued vigilance and strengthened immunization efforts are essential due to the ongoing presence of the poliovirus in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan. He urged all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive polio drops during the campaign.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts