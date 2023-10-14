No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

The delimitation of wards is not final yet, and the government has announced local bodies’ elections. However, no date has been finalised as of now. There is uncertainty amongst the political parties as there is no clarity regarding the details of the wards. Senior Congress leader Rajinder Beri has already moved the High Court against the map that was prepared by the Municipal Corporation. According to the map by the MC, there will be 85 wards in the city now. Earlier, there were 80 wards.

Beri said today that he would move the High Court against the notification released by the government. “We will challenge the notification in the court on Monday. According to the list released by the government, changes have been made in as many as 28 wards of the city. This clearly implies that the government has made the changes so that their own favourites get the upper hand in the upcoming elections,” he alleged. Beri also released a list in which he mentioned how the changes were made in the wards.

Sushil Kumar, a senior leader from the BJP, said the government was running away from its responsibilities.

#Congress