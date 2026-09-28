No coaching, no shortcuts: Driven by pure grit, Kandi’s Riya climbs to NEET AIR 46

For a student from the relatively underdeveloped Kandi belt, where access to specialised academic facilities and professional coaching remains limited, securing a place among the country’s top NEET performers is no ordinary feat.

Riya Sharma, a resident of Nagar village near Talwara, has done precisely that, securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 46 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) — and that too without taking coaching at any institute.

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Riya’s achievement stands out not only for the rank she secured, but also for the circumstances in which she prepared for one of the country’s most competitive entrance examinations. Hailing from the Kandi region, she relied largely on self-study, discipline and support from her family rather than expensive coaching programmes, which are often considered essential for success in competitive examinations.

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The daughter of Pawan Sharma, a recently retired Group Instructor at ITI-Sansarpur Terrace, and homemaker Praveen Sharma, Riya now hopes to pursue an MBBS at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi or Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Riya had maintained a strong academic record from the outset. She secured a 10 CGPA in Class X and 93 per cent marks in Class XII.

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Speaking about her preparation, Riya said she did not join any coaching institute for NEET. Instead, she prepared through self-study, regular revision and consistent practice. Her success, she said, was the result of staying focused on the syllabus and maintaining a disciplined study routine.

Her mother said Riya was highly committed to her studies and often devoted most of her time to preparation, sleeping for only around five to six hours a day.

Her maternal uncle, Vijay Sharma, who serves in the Army, remained a source of motivation and guidance for her, Riya said.

For her family, the achievement is particularly significant because she hails from an area where students often have to contend with limited educational resources and fewer opportunities for specialised coaching.

Riya has wanted to become a doctor since childhood. Her long-term ambition is to pursue an MD in medicine after completing her MBBS.

Her success has generated excitement among students and other residents of the Kandi belt. It demonstrates that geographical limitations and limited access to expensive coaching need not become barriers for academically determined students.