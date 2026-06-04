No cycling track in Jalandhar

Advertisement

In 2020, former Municipal Corporation Commissioner Karunesh Sharma had announced that a 52-km cycling track would be constructed in Jalandhar under the Smart City project through 66-feet road, 120-feet road, Skylark Chowk, Model Town and Surya Enclave locality roads. But this project too has remained only on paper.

Advertisement

The Jalandhar MC had also planned to have rental cycle system wherein users would be able to take cycles on rent from places like bus stand towards Rainak Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi and other areas but even this project has not yet got through.

Advertisement

As of now, Jalandhar has no cycling tracks. Even in areas like Focal Point, Industrial Area and Gadiapur, where labourers move in large numbers for work in factories every morning and evenings, they have to use the same road on which other high-speed vehicles move.

Disha Sachdeva, who runs the Ride to Roar Women Cycling Club in Jalandhar, said, "With no dedicated cycling tracks, our safety always remains an issue. We move wearing all cycling gear including helmets, reflectors and lights on bicycles, still we cannot always be sure of safety. For the same reason, we always move in groups. Unlike Chandigarh, there is no separate lane for the pedallists. We have approached the authorities several times on the issue, but to no avail."

Advertisement

For the World Bicycle Day, the group has organised two activities. "We had a cycling expedition last Sunday from Jalandhar to Haveli via Jamsher. Next Sunday, we have an event with Apeejay School", she said. She added, "A 5-km cycling track was readied along Kanjli in Kapurthala, but that route can no longer be used as there is wild growth all over".

Nitush Chadha, who is a member of the Hawk Cycling Club, said, "Since there are no cycling tracks within the city, the only route that we can move on is Jalandhar to Phagwara or may be ahead towards Behram. Since this road is wide, we get to have a good space on the left lane."

Chadha had met with an accident while cycling about six months ago. "I was hit from behind by a car at PAP Chowk. I suffered injuries on my back, elbow and knee. Since we use expensive cycles and gears, I also ended up spending a huge amount on repair and buying new parts. At that time too, I had raised the issue with the authorities but no one is paying heed," he fumed. EOM