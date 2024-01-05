‘No dearth of funds for development’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Thursday dedicated multiple developmental projects of roads, sewerage, and water supply worth several lakhs in rural areas of the district.

In a tour of the villages, Singh inaugurated newly constructed Jalandhar-Kapurthala road to New Gurudwara Sahib, Khusropur village. The road having length of 1.08-km was built at a cost of Rs 26 lakh. He also got the works regarding repair of Valmiki dharamsala and interlocking tiles in Khusropur and other villages started.

The minister said that every village in the district would get new roads, clean ponds, street lights, and playgrounds to ensure ease of life for the people. He said there was no dearth of funds with the government for these works. He said directions were given to the officials for completing development works on time.

