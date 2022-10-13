No delay in payment to farmers: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Food Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said paddy procurement operations were being carried out by making payments to the farmers within hours after their crop was purchased.

The minister said, who was on a visit to the mandis of Phillaur and Kartarpur, said, “So far, over 13.25 lakh metric tonne (MT) of paddy has been brought in mandis by farmers across Punjab, of which more than 12.50 LMT is procured. More than Rs 1,325 crore to farmers has been deposited in their accounts.”

The minister met the farmers, labourers and traders in the mandi to know about any problem that they were facing. The labourers apprised the minister that all requisite arrangements had been made available in the mandi while the farmers expressed satisfaction over timely purchase of their crops and payments.

Kataruchak took a round of mandi to inspect the heaps of paddy brought by the farmers, besides checking the information about the moisture content, which is within the prescribed limit.

The minister, referring to a media query, pointed out that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already announced the girdawari of crops damaged due to unseasonal rains. He said after completion of the reports related to girdawari, adequate compensation would be released by the government. In another query regarding the police remand of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged scam, the minister said the investigation was going on in the matter, and whosoever would be found indulged in corrupt practices, they would have to face the action as per law.