No eligible voter should be left out of electoral rolls: Mangat

Roll observer and senior IAS officer DS Mangat on Tuesday reviewed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hoshiarpur and urged political parties, booth level agents (BLAs) and voters to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the revised rolls.

Mangat, who is also secretary, Lokpal, held a meeting with representatives of political parties and senior election officials in the presence of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain.

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He said voters who had received notices must submit the required documents within the stipulated period to have objections resolved. The last date for filing claims and objections is September 12, while these will be disposed of by October 8 and the final electoral rolls published on October 12.

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Mangat called for close coordination between political parties and election officials, particularly BLOs, to ensure that no genuine voter’s name was deleted for want of documents or due to procedural issues.

Voters can submit requisite forms through the Election Commission of India’s voter services portal or the ECINET mobile application. Those facing difficulties related to the SIR process can approach the District Election Office, he said.

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Mangat later visited polling booths at Saila Khurd and Tutomajara, where he reviewed the handling of claims and objections and interacted with election staff.

Representatives of the Congress, BJP, CPI (M), SAD and AAP appreciated the administration’s efforts and assured cooperation in completing the revision exercise.