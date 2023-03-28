No end to ash issue, residents hold protest

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 27

Nawanshahr residents, under the banner of the Lok Sangharsh Manch, burnt effigies of the district administration and power plant officials to protest against their dilly-dallying approach to resolve the problem of ash emanating from the power plant.

The residents also staged a dharna against the Nawanshahr administration. They said the ash emanating from the power plant had been polluting the environment, causing health hazards, insanitation as well as road accidents.

They alleged that the administration is safeguarding the interests of the errant management of the power plant. “If the problem is not resolved at the earliest, we will be forced to intensify our protest,” warned a protester.