No end to ash issue, residents hold protest

Nawanshahr, March 27
Nawanshahr residents, under the banner of the Lok Sangharsh Manch, burnt effigies of the district administration and power plant officials to protest against their dilly-dallying approach to resolve the problem of ash emanating from the power plant.
The residents also staged a dharna against the Nawanshahr administration. They said the ash emanating from the power plant had been polluting the environment, causing health hazards, insanitation as well as road accidents.
They alleged that the administration is safeguarding the interests of the errant management of the power plant. “If the problem is not resolved at the earliest, we will be forced to intensify our protest,” warned a protester.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...