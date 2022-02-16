No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Rana Inder Partap Singh, contesting as an Independent, during his campaign at a Sultanpur Lodhi village.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Sultanpur Lodhi, February 15

If Independent candidate Angad Saini has been riding in auto-rickshaws in Nawanshahr to promote his party symbol among his voters, Sultanpur Lodhi’s Independent candidate Rana Inder Partap Singh too has been distributing colourful plastic cricket bats among children to woo the masses.

As Rana goes from village to village, he distributes bats, T-shirts, flags and other promotional material to children there. He even plays a few shots of cricket with them.

Congress candidate Navtej Singh Cheema addresses his supporters.

Perhaps having learnt the nuances of election management from his father and Congress minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, Rana Inder Partap Singh has been handling his campaign very skilfully. His team, which includes at least six-seven members from his family, his employees from Rana Sugars where he is managing director, some supporters and specially hired staff, has been doing it all for him — from going door-to-door to managing the social media campaign and planning a daily route of village-wise meetings.

His continuous, sharp attack against sitting Congress MLA Navtej Cheema has kept the political scene hot in Sultanpur Lodhi since the past more than two months. There have been attacks and counter-attacks from either side on a daily basis. Both have been blaming one another for having links with Jeeta Maur, a kabaddi player arrested by STF a week ago.

Cheema has been calling Ranas outsiders and has the support of Bholath ex-MLA Sukhpal Khaira, who came to Sultanpur Lodhi even today for his campaign. Khaira has been claiming that he would ensure that Ranas are sent packing to UP and Uttarakhand from where they have come.

Ranas are also repeatedly accused of getting patronage of the BJP. “They have businesses in UP and Uttarakhand for which they managed to have very good relations with the BJP. Owing to good relations at the Centre, Rana Inder Partap, who was a US citizen till a few days ahead of the elections, got the Indian citizenship quickly to contest the polls. He is spoiling the Congress prospects on many seats through his intervention,” alleges Cheema.

Ranas, on the other hand, claim that they indeed have good relations. “We are fighting from this seat to ensure that the Congress, which was set to lose the poll with Cheema in contest, retains it. We will win and hand over this seat to the Congress,” the senior Rana has been claiming.

Asked about his plans in the event he wins and the Congress does not win and any other party or alliance comes to power, Rana Inder Partap maintains, “Still, I will remain with the Congress. My biggest support has come from the Congress cadre. I cannot ditch them by changing my stand for personal gains.”

In the fight between Cheema and Rana, AAP leader Sajjan Singh Cheema and Akali leader Capt Harminder Singh have been expecting gains for themselves. “People have tried Navtej Cheema and they are well aware of his politics of false FIRs. They also do not want to go for Rana for they know about his father’s dictatorial style of working. So people will support me,” claims Capt Harminder, who too has been associated with the Congress till the past few months.

Sajjan Cheema, however, claims that people would vote for a change and support him in this election. His campaign got a big boost with CM candidate Bhagwant Mann doing a roadshow in his support yesterday.

