No end to patients’ woes as Civil Hospital blood bank remains shut

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, January 6

The functioning of the blood Bank situated on the premises of the Civil Hospital in Phagwara has been suspended since August 24 last year. The facility was closed to further expand and make alterations to it. Patients are the worst sufferers.

This was confirmed by Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram here on Saturday evening. The Senior Medical Officer, who have written many times to the higher authorities in the past, on Saturday urged Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Reeta Bala who visited the Civil Hospital today to initiate the functioning of the blood bank. On the other hand, patients are being forced to arrange blood from a private blood bank at a cost of Rs 1,550.

Surprisingly, Dr Hatinder Kaur, Director, Family Welfare (Punjab), inspected the Civil Hospital, but no official of the Health Department bothered about urging her to restart the functioning of the closed facility.

The Director, Family Welfare (Punjab), Dr Hatinder Kaur, visited different wards and the labour room and met some patients and listened to their predicament.

She asked the Senior Medical Officer to involve more nursing institutions for internship (training) of their students who could assist nursing staff in the civil hospitals, which were facing acute shortage of nursing staff.

Notably, only 12 nurses are at present working in the 140-bed Civil Hospital against the 24 sanctioned posts of nurse.

Official inspects hospital

Surprisingly, Dr Hatinder Kaur, Director, Family Welfare (Punjab), on Saturday inspected the Civil Hospital, but no official of the Health Department bothered about urging her to restart the facility.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara