No end to snatching incidents in Jalandhar city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

Even though the city police have increased the deployment of police personnel and had set up more nakas across the city, there is no let-up in crime. In yet another snatching incident reported on Wednesday afternoon, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near Shakti Nagar.

The victim, Kanchan, wife of Surinder Kumar, a resident of Ali Puli Mohalla here, said she was going for some work with her sister-in-law on Activa when the incident took place. She said when they turned towards the Shakti Nagar side, an unidentified man riding pillion on the bike, pounced at her from the back and snatched her gold chain.

She said the scooter she was riding pillion lost balance, and both of them fell on the ground. “We shouted for help but by the time people gathered, the miscreants had fled the spot. I immediately called the police, who reached the spot, took my statement and went away,” she added.

She further said the law and order situation in the city has collapsed. “It isn’t safe to step out of your house. The police must act strictly and put such miscreants behind the bars.”

Meanwhile, police officials of Division No. 4 said they have recorded the statement of the victim and the CCTV cameras installed in the areas were being scrutinised to trace the vehicle number. They said the footage of the miscreant was captured and they would be traced soon.