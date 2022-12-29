No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

Teachers at government primary schools in the Doaba region have complained that though the Education Department has deputed teachers as district and block mentors in the secondary department to the schools’ facing shortage of teachers to accomplish the ‘Mission 100 per cent’, it has failed to pay attention to the “alarming staff crunch” in primary schools.

No additional responsibilities The Education Department has not taken any decision about scrapping the ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ project and sending primary schoolteachers back to their schools of posting to resume classroom teaching. Kuldip S Daurka, govt teachers’ union Will soon be free from added duties Block and district mentors have already been freed from ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ project to meet shortage of teachers at some schools. On the same lines, primary teachers, too, would be freed from additional duties. Education Department officials

They have asked if the ‘Mission 100 per cen’t is meant only for secondary classes or overall results of government schools. Teachers say they have been opposing the ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ project in general and deputation of teachers as district and block mentors in secondary section and ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ district coordinators, assistant PPDCs, cluster master trainers, block master trainers under the project during the previous regime and have been requesting scrapping the project and sending all teachers deputed in the project duties to their schools to teach the students, but all in vain.

Kuldip Singh Daurka, state general secretary, Government Teachers’ Union, say instead of issuing orders to cancel all deputations under the ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ project and sending them back to their schools of posting to resume classroom teaching there, the Education Department has merely taken a half-baked decision to depute teachers working as mentors in secondary section temporarily in other schools facing shortage of teachers.

“The department has not taken any decision about scrapping the project and sending the primary school teachers to their schools too”, he added.

District Education Officers (Primary), on the condition of anonymity, said the primary schools had been facing more shortage of teachers than secondary schools. Besides, they have to face a lot of difficulties in managing when panchyats meet MLAs and political leaders of their areas to make up for the shortage of teachers in their respective villages.

They have demanded that the Education Department must look into the condition of primary schools and the staff crunch it’s facing, and must immediately send the primary school teachers deputed in ‘Parho Punjab’ project back to their schools.

“If the government has sent back the mentors in the secondary department, sending back the PPDCs, CMTs and BMTs in primary schools is even more important as the enrollment drive is going on and people raise the issue of scarcity of teachers in primary schools,” says Dinesh Kumar, a retired DEO.

Meanwhile, officials at the district Education Department have claimed that the recent deputations were made keeping in mind the shortage of staff in all schools. They say all necessary steps to ensure 100 per cent results are being taken, and BMs and DMs have already been freed from ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ project to meet shortage of teachers at some schools, and on the same lines primary teachers too would be freed from additional duties.