No free wheat, Blue Card holders protest

Phagwara, February 21
Residents of village Khalwara Colony yesterday demonstrated before the office of Assistant Food and Civil Supplies in protest against the non-distribution of free wheat given to the needy families (blue card holders) by the Food Supply Department for the last several months.
The demonstrators raised slogans against the Punjab government and submitted a demand letter to the officer concerned.
Speaking on the occasion, depot holder Paramjit Kaur and Jagjeevan Khalwara said they were not getting the wheat distributing machine for some months which caused much inconvenience to the people.
They said that most people belong to very poor families and the authorities were not listening to their problems. They demanded a resolution to this immediately.
Food Supply Inspector Damandeep Singh said five kg of wheat per member has been coming for three months, but earlier the government was not allowed to distribute it. The distribution of wheat has been started for about a week.
He said there are 117 ration depots in Phagwara and only 10 machines due to which the problem has arisen.
He assured them that wheat will be distributed at village Khalwara Colony after arranging for the machine soon.
Need machines
- Depot holder Paramjit Kaur and Jagjeevan Khalwara said they were not getting the wheat distributing machine for some months which caused much inconvenience to the people
- Food Supply Inspector Damandeep Singh said five kg of wheat per member has been coming for three months, but earlier the government was not allowed to distribute it
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...