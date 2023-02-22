No free wheat, Blue Card holders protest

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 21

Residents of village Khalwara Colony yesterday demonstrated before the office of Assistant Food and Civil Supplies in protest against the non-distribution of free wheat given to the needy families (blue card holders) by the Food Supply Department for the last several months.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the Punjab government and submitted a demand letter to the officer concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, depot holder Paramjit Kaur and Jagjeevan Khalwara said they were not getting the wheat distributing machine for some months which caused much inconvenience to the people.

They said that most people belong to very poor families and the authorities were not listening to their problems. They demanded a resolution to this immediately.

Food Supply Inspector Damandeep Singh said five kg of wheat per member has been coming for three months, but earlier the government was not allowed to distribute it. The distribution of wheat has been started for about a week.

He said there are 117 ration depots in Phagwara and only 10 machines due to which the problem has arisen.

He assured them that wheat will be distributed at village Khalwara Colony after arranging for the machine soon.

