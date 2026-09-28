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Home / Jalandhar / No fuel for unregistered vehicles in Jalandhar till Nov 20

No fuel for unregistered vehicles in Jalandhar till Nov 20

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate have directed petrol pump stations to refuse petrol, diesel and CNG to vehicles that do not have valid high security registration plates (HSRPs).

The restriction applies to private and commercial vehicles that are operating without number plates or have missing, damaged, tampered, obscured or bent registration plates. Such vehicles will be denied fuel at the dispensing point until they comply with the requirements.

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The order has been issued by Satinder Singh, Commissioner of Police Jalandhar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The order will remain in effect till November 20.

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Reportedly, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders have been exempted. Newly purchased vehicles carrying valid official temporary or permanent registration plates will also be allowed to get fuel.

As per the order, all petrol, diesel and CNG stations within the Police Commissionerate limits must prominently display warning notices in Punjabi and English at their entry points and fuel dispensing areas.

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Petrol station operators have also been directed to maintain round the clock CCTV surveillance covering entry and exit gates, fuel dispensing areas and adjoining roads. The CCTV footage must be preserved for at least two months.

Fuel station staff have been asked to immediately inform the nearest police station or the Police Control Room if they detect a vehicle violating the directions. They have also been directed to record details such as the vehicle's make, model, colour and direction of travel.

Senior police officers have been tasked with ensuring strict implementation of the order in their respective jurisdictions.

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