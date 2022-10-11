No funds for SC scholarship: Unaided colleges

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

Members of the Confederation of Unaided Schools and Colleges of Punjab are peeved at the fact that the state government has neither released the amount for SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 nor has made any provision for the purpose in the Budget.

Confederation chairman Ashwani Sekhri said due to non-availability of this amount, many students had left their studies and were now sitting in their homes. He said, “Many colleges have been closed and many are on the verge of closure by going bankrupt. To resolve this issue, a meeting was organised by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on September 13 in which the Principal Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department, and Principal Secretary, Government of Punjab, were called for hearing but no one came to even represent him.”

Sekhri said due to non-availability of funds, colleges were facing financial crisis. He said the Punjab Government was ignoring this issue would be further detrimental to students and colleges. “A huge financial burden is being created on colleges which will have an impact on the students of Scheduled Castes,” Sekhri said.

President Anil Chopra said: “For this amount, the colleges have been audited many times and meetings of the governments have also been held with the colleges, but till now no amount has been released nor has any information been given. Colleges never let any student face any problem, neither at the time of admission nor during studies. Now many of them have passed out but there is no information about the scholarship due to which many colleges have been unable to pay their loans, expenses, salaries of their staff members.”

Polytechnic colleges president Vipin Sharma, Nursing colleges president Sanjeev Chopra, Management institutes’ president Dr Anoop Bowry said the students were worried due to non-availability of scholarship amount. “There has been a huge decline in the admission of SC students, earlier there were around 3.5 lakh students, now only around 1 lakh are taking admission. In this way the future of the youth of Punjab is going towards dark,” they said.