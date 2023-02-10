'No growth' in Bholath, residents lodge protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

Upset at no development of villages and semi-urban areas of Bholath and the alleged high-handedness of the police, residents of the constituency on Thursday afternoon lodged a dharna in front of the Rest House of Bholath.

Residents led by Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira had initially planned a dharna outside the office of the DSP, but upon the insistence of senior officials, he shifted it to the Rest House. Addressing a gathering of nearly 400 persons, Khaira alleged the area was completely neglected.

“The hospitals are in a mess. The only Mohalla Clinic here has not added to any health facility. The two schools are awaiting orders for upgrade. The road from Nadala to Subhanpur is badly potholed,” he said.

Khaira also talked about false FIRs being registered and his supporters being victimised by the cops unnecessarily. SP (D) Harwinder Singh reached the venue and promised action after which the dharna was lifted.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were Market Committee chairperson Rashpal Singh, Nadala block president Stephen Kala and Dhilwan block president Lakhwinder Singh. Sarpanches and block samiti members also sat on dharna in Khaira’s support.

Significantly, AAP candidate from the area lost his security deposit in the 2022 Assembly elections.