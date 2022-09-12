No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 11

Ward No.78 councillor Jagdish Samrai today said there was no headway in the Rs 45-crore project of beautification of Kala Sanghian under the Smart City Mission.

“The project entails construction of a boundary wall, separate lane for pedestrians and installation of rides for children. A separate track for cycle is also proposed under the project,” said Samrai

For its cleanliness, the councillor claimed, a number of memorandums were submitted to the previous MC Commissioner. Kala Sanghian drain, better known as ‘ganda nullah’, was recently cleaned and brought under the aegis of the Smart City project for its revival.

The Kala Sanghian drain is one of the major issues and an old problem of the city, which has not been resolved even after several years.

It lies just 50 metres from Maqsuda flyover and passes through Baba Balak Nath Colony and Bhagat Singh Colony. With foul smell emanating from the drain filled with dirt, garbage, filth and sludge, it is not easy to stand at the spot for long. But there are thousands of residents, who have been living on both sides of the drain since decades.

For residents of colonies situated on both sides of the drain, dysentery, malaria, skin problems and jaundice are common. Samrai said it was cleaned recently, but with rains, the problem would arise again. “That is why a permanent solution is important,” he said. Samrai also attacked MC Commissioner Devinder Singh, saying he had made any headway in any project.