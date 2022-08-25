Smart City in Limbo-V: No headway in Rs 560-cr project to augment water supply in Jalandhar

Work moving at snail’s pace, officials say next year deadline likely to be missed

100-km underground pipelines are to be laid. The work on 16 km has been done until now. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 24

There are only talks about the much-touted surface water project worth Rs 530 crore (the project cost is Rs 465 crore and Operation and Maintenance Rs 65 crore), but nothing much on the ground. The deadline of the project is September 2023, but officials of the Municipal Corporation and Smart City say it won’t get completed on time because hardly any work has been initiated.

As per the information, under the Smart City Mission, Rs 127 crore has already been released to the company that is looking after the surface water project, but there is no headway. It was promised by the Municipal Corporation that the river water from the Sutlej would be channelised to augment the water supply in the city. However, years have passed and residents’ wait for something to happen in this regard continues.

Roadblocks on the way

  • Adampur residents are opposing the work as the pipelines are being laid on a road leading to the village. They want an alternative route to the village to be built properly before any work is carried out
  • Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials say the construction of an alternative route is not in their domain. The administration has been apprised of the matter to take the decision
  • Besides, a dump at Burlton Park where underground reservoir will be made is hampering the work

The project involves treatment of the river water at a village near Adampur before its supplied to city residents. Besides, five underwater reservoirs will also get established in the city at Surya Enclave, Baba Beant Singh Park, Model Town, Dhilwan and Burlton Park. So far, of the 100-km underground pipeline that has to be laid, only 16 km has been covered. This work has been given to the Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Roads have been dug-up in the city, but the work is going on at a snail’s pace.

In a meeting held between officials of the MC officials and Water Supply and Sewerage Board, it was informed that residents of Adampur village were opposing the work and demanding a permanent and proper route towards their village. “The lines are being laid on a road which leads to Adampur. Residents are using an alternative route to enter and leave the village. They are now demanding that this alternative route should be built properly, but it is not in our hands. We have taken up the matter with the administration,” an official from water supply board informed. Also, there is a dump at Burlton Park where reservoir would be made and it is creating a problem.

Superintendent Engineer (Building and Roads Divisions) Rajnish Dogra said officials of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board had been asked to lay pipelines for 1 km first, and the permission to lay the rest would be given afterwards.

Project Details

Rs 465 crore is the estimated cost of the surface water project

Rs 65 crore to be spent on the porejct’s operation and maintenance

Rs 127 cr already released to the company carrying out the project in city

16km of the 100-km underground pipeline laid to channelise Sutlej water to the city

5 reservoirs to be made at Surya Enclave, Baba Beant Singh Park, Model Town, Dhilwan and Burlton Park

