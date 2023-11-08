No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 7

There seems to be no let-up in stubble burning cases in the district as the tally reached 786 today. Farm fire cases are also being reported at night. One such incident was reported from Shahkot recently.

Officials said Phillaur-Lohian belt recorded maximum farm fire cases. The manner in which cases are increasing indicates that this time the tally will outnumber last year’s count.

Notably, the district administration and Agriculture Department officials were earlier claiming that this time the number of farm fires was less. However, it was due to a delay in transplantation and rains.

Despite the steps being taken by the district administration and the Agriculture Department, the situation is only getting worse.

As many as 1,549 stubble burning incidents were reported in 2019. The tally increased in 2020 when the district witnessed 1,763 incidents. In 2021 and 2022, the tally reached above 2,000.

The cases are increasing every year. Though the department tries hard to convince farmers not to burn stubble, it seems a tough task for them.

To tackle this problem, the Agriculture Department last year took the initiative of creating videos of farmers who have not burnt stubble for the past several years and sending these to others through social media.

Along with the videos, contact numbers of farmers were also shared so that those who want to adopt the method to manage the paddy could discuss it in detail with the progressive farmers.

Figures of previous years

As many as 1,549 stubble burning incidents were reported in 2019. The tally increased in 2020 when the district witnessed 1,763 incidents. In 2021 and 2022, the tally reached above 2,000.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning