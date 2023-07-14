No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, July 13
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has said that there was no loss of human life during the floods in the district. He said over 300 persons were evacuated from the flood-affected areas.
Taking stock of the work being done to strengthen the embankment of the bundh on Kali Bein near Sarupwal village, the Deputy Commissioner said as soon as they received information about seepage in the bundh near Sarupwal, the Drainage Department with the support of villagers strengthened it with sand bags.
He assured the people that on the instructions of the Punjab Government, the district administration would provide all possible help to them in this difficult time. He appealed to people not to believe in rumours. If any person spreads rumours, he/she would be dealt with strictly.
Talking to people while visiting Takia, Darewal and Bharowana villages among others, the Deputy Commissioner said as per information, excess water was not being released in the Beas and Sutlej in the next few days. It would enable the administration to speed up the rehabilitation work.
He said four trolleys of green fodder and 50 quintals of dry fodder had been distributed among farmers in the affected villages.
Captain Siddhant, who is supervising the relief operations from the Army side, said to avoid any damage to the bundh, regular patrolling was being done so that immediate action could be taken in case of any emergency.
