No malaria case reported in Jalandhar district for over 2 years

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 27

Like two previous years, the district has not witnessed even a single case of malaria so far this year.

Despite stagnant water or puddles of water and swarms of mosquitoes prevailing in most areas (especially in backwards ones), the district is on way to becoming malaria-free. Cases of malaria have been on the decrease for the last two and a half years. Health experts say that increase or decrease in mosquitoes as such has no bearing on malaria as long as the prevalence of plasmodium (the parasites which cause malaria) is low.

FACT FILE As many as 54 cases of malaria were reported in the district in 2012 followed by 32 in 2013, 20 in 2014, 10 in 2015 and 22 in 2016

In 2019, only seven cases of malaria were reported in Jalandhar.

In 2020 and 2021, no case of malaria was reported and this year no case of malaria has been reported so far.

There were 54 cases of malaria reported in the district in 2012 followed by 32 in 2013, 20 in 2014, 10 in 2015 and 22 in 2016.

In 2019, only seven cases of malaria were reported in Jalandhar. In 2020 and 2021, no case of malaria was reported and this year no case of malaria has been reported so far.

While dengue cases have been resurfacing and have witnessed a rise in its number over the years, health experts say it is different from the malaria scenario.

‘No chance for a mix-up’ All officially announced malaria cases are declared only after due testing and analysis. It’s the same for Covid-19. That leaves no chance for a mix-up. —Ranjit Ghotra, Civil Surgeon

While Jalandhar is under Category II of the Annual Parasite Incidence (API) index, as per the Punjab Malaria Elimination Campaign (PMEC) 2017, the district was slated to meet zero API target till 2018. Jalandhar is categorised as a district with low or moderate API.

Health experts plan to make the state malaria-free till 2024. Similarly, the district will try to achieve the same feat. The dramatic decrease in malaria case stats is in keeping with the reduction in its numbers in the state.

Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul said, “If there is no case of malaria reported in a district for three years, it can be declared malaria-free. Jalandhar has had no malaria case for the last two years. We hope no malaria case is reported this year too.

“We await reports until the end of the monsoon season. Awareness campaigns for malaria and dengue prevention are being run across the district. Malaria cases are detected through microscopy or rapid diagnostic kits (RPDs). Microscopic slides are the valid confirmation of cases. No malaria cases have shown up in the slides. In 2019, seven cases were reported in Mehatpur and Shahkot after that there has not been a single case. We are keeping our fingers crossed.”

Another health expert said, “Malaria is spread through palsmodium malariae parasaitic protozoan. An Anopheles mosquito (which causes malaria) distribute the same in clusters of too many people are impacted. Once spread, malaria spreads through clusters. Its major prevalence cannot go undetected. So it is safe to say malaria eradication drives in Jalandhar are bearing fruits.”