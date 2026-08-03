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Home / Jalandhar / No medal, Jalandhar’s athletes make presence felt at Commonwealth Games

No medal, Jalandhar’s athletes make presence felt at Commonwealth Games

Weightlifters clinch silver medals as other athletes impress despite missing out on medals

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:57 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Gurindervir Singh.
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Punjab marked its presence at the Commonwealth Games, which began on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland, with players representing India across various disciplines. Two weightlifters brought home silver medals.

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The state's representatives included India's fastest man in the 100 metre Gurindervir Singh, 4×400m relay runner Rashdeep Kaur, judokas Avtar Singh and Karanjit Maan, weightlifters Lovepreet Singh and Harjinder Kaur, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon.

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Among them, Lovepreet of Amritsar and Harjinder Kaur of Nabha secured silver medals, providing Punjab with its only podium finishes so far till filing of this story.

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Jalandhar also had strong representation and connections with several members of the Indian contingent. Gurindervir hails from Bhogpur in Jalandhar district, while Rashdeep Kaur, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avtar Singh and Karanjit Maan all share links with the city.

Both Rashdeep Kaur and Tajinderpal Singh Toor trained in Jalandhar before making it to the international events. Rashdeep honed her skills under athletics coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, while Toor was coached by veteran Mohinder Singh Dhillon. Meanwhile, Avtar Singh and Karanjit Maan, who are originally from Gurdaspur, are currently posted with the Punjab Police on the PAP Complex in Jalandhar.

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Although most of Punjab's athletes narrowly missed out on medals, they delivered good performances and remained optimistic about the future.

After missing out on a medal, Gurindervir shared a message on social media, writing, "The hunger within me has only just begun and the dream is still alive and so is the determination to chase it. Back to work."

Similarly, Tajinderpal Singh Toor expressed his disappointment, stating, "I am honestly very disappointed that I couldn't win a medal for India. This is not the result I wanted, but it's not the end and I will come back stronger."

Toor also revealed that a calf muscle strain hampered his preparations ahead of the competition, affecting his performance.

Despite falling short of more medals, Punjab's athletes have already set their sights on future international competitions.

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