No money for surgery, street performer begs with kids in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 11

Thirty-two-year-old Ashu sits by the roadside with his eight-year-old daughter — both with folded hands — as huge car head lights flash into their eyes occasionally on the busy thoroughfare. Eight-year-old Sahiba and her brother have been skipping school for the past six months. The seven-year-old brother sleeps by his father with a pile of dirty clothes used as his pillow. Passersby are frequent and at regular intervals men and women come in to drop needful things on the mat on which he sits. Someone gives him a packet of milk, someone else a polythene bag with cooked food and yet others, money.

A man had come to me saying he would pay my surgery, but last night the police asked me to go away from here. If the man came last night, he must have waited for me as I was driven away. I don’t know whether he will come again. Ashu, Street performer

A former Madari (street performer) by profession Ashu has been relegated to begging due to growing sore in his abdomen which needs immediate surgery. Ashu says his health has rendered him unable to earn a living. Every evening from 7 pm to 9 pm he sits at the Manbro Chowk (Guru Tegh Bahadur Chowk), begging alms with folded hands.

While his two children were going to a government school, for the past six months, they have also stopped going to school so as to beg with their father. Their mother, who picks rags and scrap for a living, stays at home, they say.

A resident of the focal point, Transport Nagar, (near the Gaushala and the Peer’s place) Ashu says while he got some initial treatment for his abdominal wound, but it did not heal and keeps growing.

At times, he says, the police shoo him away due to which he has missed out on help.

Speaking to The Tribune on Friday evening, Ashu said, “A man had come to me saying he would organise my surgery but last night (Thursday night) the police asked me to go away from here. They said they would beat me if I kept sitting. If the man came last night, he must have waited for me and missed me as I was driven away. I don’t know whether he will come again.”

Ashu says he was a street performer and had a urinary infection, which refused to heal. He presently has a bandage tied to his abdomen which covers a wound.

Ashu said, “I had bloating and gas initially and then I was unable to pass urine. I went to a hospital and a surgery was done. Then doctors recommended a second surgery. But doctors at the local government hospital said they won’t be able to cure me. Since then I have been awaiting treatment. I don’t have the money to go to a private hospital. All I am concerned is my children. They used to go to school and now they sit with me as no one gives me money if I sit alone. My wound is sore and pains a lot, I can’t pass urine the usual way.”

When this correspondent asked Ashu for his number, he said he did not have any. Although his neighbours had a phone, he wasn’t sure whether they would pick up. He said the only way to contact him was by visiting him at the Manbro Chowk, also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Chowk, where he sits from 7 pm to 9 pm every day.