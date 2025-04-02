DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / ‘No need to worry, call us’ industrial group releases helpline numbers against alleged harassment

‘No need to worry, call us’ industrial group releases helpline numbers against alleged harassment

Ravinder Dhir, leading sports industrialist, has been alleging that industrialists have been facing harassment because of various departments 
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:26 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Till now, we have seen government departments or the administration release helpline numbers to aid people. It is probably for the first time that an industrial group has released helpline numbers for fellow industrialists and traders throughout Punjab. Ravinder Dhir, a leading sports industrialist, has been alleging that they have been facing harassment because of various departments and are finding it difficult to work properly.

At a meeting today, Dhir decided to issue helpline numbers. “If any of our members are harassed by any employee or officer of any department, then they can immediately contact the helpline number and immediate action will be taken,” he said.

Dhir added that for the last three years, businessmen and traders in the state have been facing problems, which had not happened in the last 50 years. “The state government should also understand that ‘Vyapar hai toh sarkar hai’,” he said.

Helpline numbers of around 10 traders/industrialists who would be pitching in with support were issued.

Around a year ago, after a team from the GST Department conducted an inspection at a sports shop in the Basti Nau area, some fellow traders and industrialists gathered on the scene and staged a dharna outside the unit while the inspection was still underway.

Ravinder Dhir, while talking to the Tribune, said, “If we get a call on the numbers, we will reach the place and ensure that no ‘Dhakka’ is happening with them.” It is time to show unity, he added.

