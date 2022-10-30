No new Covid case in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

No new Covid case was reported in Jalandhar today. The Covid tally in Jalandhar remained 81,128 cases today. As many as 79,136 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the district so far. The Kapurthala district did not report any new case of Covid-19 today either. The Kapurthala district tally remained at 24,457.