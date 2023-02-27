No. of beds to be increased at Nawanshahr de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

The Health Department has suggested the enhancement of bed capacity at the government de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr. Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda said at present, 10 beds are available for the indoor treatment of addicts at the centre and there was a proposal to increase the number of beds to 25.

The civil surgeon added that after obtaining a license from the state, 15 more beds would be added to the centre.

He said addicts were being treated and counselled to bring them back to the mainstream of society at the government de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr.

Dr Dhanda said the centre had succeeded in the rehabilitation of more than 380 addicts so far. More than 1,500 drug addicts had been provided outdoor treatment at 13 outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres.