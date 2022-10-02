No party concerned about farmers, says Rajewal

Phagwara, October 1
Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), has said the political parties of Punjab are less concerned about the interests of the state and each party is striving to drive personal gains from Punjab.
Addressing a rally at Dana Mandi here on Friday, he said the Aam Aadmi Party had formed the government by using the farmers but there had been no improvement in Punjab so far. Mining was also being done in the same way as it was done earlier and the condition of education was bad too.
He said the drug trade was rampart and the people had reacted to the failures of AAP government by defeating it in the Sangrur by- election. He said, “Farmers should respect their organisations so that these organisations can fight for their interests.” Rajewal said the Punjab Government should stop exporting the water of Punjab to other states and the SYL should not be made functional. He asked the state government to take price for giving water to the other states .
He asked the state government to make arrangements to pay arrears worth Rs. 48 crore of the cane growers by Phagwara Sugar Mill.
