No permanent BDPO posted, staff tell minister

Phagwara, January 20

Punjab Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal conducted a surprise check at the Block Development and Panchayat Office on Friday afternoon and reviewed its functioning.

The staff told the minister that works were pending due to a shortage of staff and that no permanent BDPO is being posted there. Dhaliwal assured that the appointment of the Block Development Officer would be made soon so that there is no hindrance in implementing development projects in the villages.