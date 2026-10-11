No plot possession for 13 years, JIT faces 1.5 cr refund liability

In a major jolt to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed it to refund Rs 69.77 lakh to a 67-year-old woman who was allotted a plot in its Surya Enclave Extension scheme but had been waiting for its possession for more than 13 years. With 9 per cent annual interest on the amount from the respective dates of deposit, the total refund liability is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

The commission has also ordered the trust to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and Rs 21,000 towards litigation expenses. It has directed the trust to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving its certified copy.

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The 94.97 acre housing scheme was launched in 2011 and relaunched in 2016 as development work was held up by a stay order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which remained in force until December 2015. Despite the passage of more than a decade since the original launch, the trust has failed to deliver possession of the plot to the complainant with the promised basic amenities.

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The complainant, Neelu Verma, a resident of Gujral Nagar, had applied for a 356 square yard plot in 2011 and was allotted plot number 14-D through a letter dated December 23 that year. Against the original sale price of Rs 60.52 lakh, she paid Rs 69.77 lakh, including interest and cess charges.

Under the allotment conditions, the trust was required to complete development within two-and-a-half years by June 23, 2014. Verma approached the commission alleging that the site remained unfit for habitation without motorable roads, functional sewerage, water supply or electricity, leaving her unable to construct a house. Even the plot has not been demarcated, leaving her unable to identify its exact location and proceed with construction.

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After examining the complaint and photographs submitted as evidence, the commission observed that the scheme area remained unfit for habitation. It also noted that litigation concerning the acquisition of land for the scheme was pending when it was launched and that material facts had been concealed from prospective buyers.

The commission referred to earlier rulings on the same scheme, including a 2023 order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which held the trust’s actions to amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Despite being served notice, the trust neither filed a written reply, nor produced evidence to contest the complaint. The commission held that an allottee could not be expected to wait indefinitely for possession and ordered a refund with interest and compensation.