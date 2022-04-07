No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

The road blockade by National Child Labour Project (NCLP) teachers outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office is giving a tough time to the commuters. The protesting teachers have been staging a dharna on the road from 11 am to 3 pm since the last three days.

Commuters plying on the road complained that the district administration, along with the traffic police, have not placed any traffic barricades on the road nor any traffic cops are deployed to manage the chaos.

They said as the teachers had been squatting on both sides of the road, they were forced to take an alternative route from the Police Commissioner Office side or had to go back to BMC chowk to take another route to reach their destination. The visitors at the DC office also complained that they were forced to park their vehicles at a distance and had to go on foot till the District Administration Complex (DAC). Meanwhile, they also showed sympathy towards the teachers and said the DC must intervene and end this protest as nobody comes on the road willingly.

Meanwhile, talking to The Tribune, Neelam, NCLP teacher at Mithapur School, said they were left with no other option other than to block roads as neither the government nor the DC was listening to their grievances. She said they had not received salaries for the past over 18 months and even their salaries for nine months for the year 2012-13 were also pending.

She said the majority of the NCLP teachers, who have been rendering their services in 27 schools in the district for the past many years belong to poor families. “We are not able to manage our household expenses, but the authorities aren’t paying heed to our demands,” she said.

She further said due to non-disbursement of their salaries, many teachers have taken part-time jobs as football stitcher, tailors, domestic help etc to fulfil their family needs.

Another teacher, Surinder Kaur, whose young son died two years back, said she was the only earning member in her family. “I am already reeling under stress due to the untimely death of my son and above that I have no money to run my house as we haven’t received salaries for the past over one year.” She further appealed to the government to give them their hard-earned dues as it’s the only source of income they have.

The protesting teachers further said they won’t lift the dharna until their salaries are not released by the government. They said if not salaries, at least the government must initiate a dialogue or give assurance as to when they will get their dues.

Schools for poor kids

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) was started with the aim to provide education to the children of labourers. It focuses on both education and rehabilitation of child workers or the adolescents engaged in meagre jobs. There are around 1,350 students in all 27 evening schools of the district with the strength of 50 students per school.