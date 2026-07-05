No sparring partner, no problem: Young table tennis players train with robot

Savreen, 10, walks into the Table Tennis Hall in Jalandhar, picks up her racket and begins practising without waiting for another player. Her opponent is not another player, but a machine.

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The Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA) has introduced the Amicus Prime Robot, an advanced training machine, at its renovated hall in Jalandhar to provide players with world-class training facilities and help them sharpen their skills through independent practice. With the new robot in place, players no longer have to wait for a sparring partner and can practise for as long as they want.

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The machine comes with pre-filled stroke combinations, while players can also customise speed, spin and ball frequency to simulate different match situations, making practice sessions more effective.

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A visit to the renovated hall tells the association's efforts to modernise its infrastructure and create a professional training environment for aspiring players. "The biggest advantage of the robot is that a player can practise even without a sparring partner. The speed and spin can be adjusted and different variations can be created, making it an excellent training aid. The top-end robot is made by Butterfly, the Japanese company, regarded as one of the best available in the market," an official associated with the PTTA said.

PTTA advisor Pankaj Sharma said the robot was purchased last month as part of the association's efforts to introduce the latest technology for player development. "This is the latest and most advanced technology available. It will greatly benefit our players and help them improve their game," he said.

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At present, around 25 players are training at the hall and are already making use of the new facility. Treasurer Sumit Bahri said the machine is operated through a tab and a remote control and offers complete flexibility during training. "It is among the best training technologies we now have," he said. With the addition of the Amicus Prime Robot, it is a step towards providing international standard facilities, ensuring that young paddlers in Jalandhar have access to the kind of technology used by top players.