Aimed at easing the financial burden on young athletes and their families, the Sports Department coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, along with 35 current and former athletes trained under him, has launched a unique 'Shagun Scheme' to support talented players participating in national-level competitions.

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The initiative seeks to provide financial assistance to deserving athletes who often struggle to bear travel, accommodation, and participation expenses associated with major tournaments.

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"Many athletes are required to cover their own travel and competition expenses, which can be a significant burden for their parents," said Sarabjit Singh Happy.

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"We do not want talented players to quit sports simply because their families cannot afford the costs involved."

Under the scheme, coaches, athletes, former trainees and other supporters will contribute funds to create a common pool that can be used to help athletes participate in important competitions without financial stress.

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"The number of tournaments have increased now. We have identified three key tournaments that includes inter-state championships, Open National Championships and Junior National Championships, where players should be able to compete without worrying about arranging money," Happy said.

The initiative has already received encouraging support. One of Sarabjit Happy’s former athletes contributed Rs 13,000 towards the fund. Through collective contributions, the group recently raised Rs 50,000 to support five athletes, Harjit Singh, Maya, Jashan, Kulbir Ram and Ritika, who will represent their state at the 65th National Inter-State Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar.

Although the tickets for Harjit Singh and Maya had already been sponsored by the good samaritans earlier, the funds of Rs 50,000 have been utilised to support other athletes' travel tickets, accommodation, meals, local transportation, and related expenses.

To sustain the fund, athletes will contribute Rs 200 each, while interested coaches will contribute Rs 500 before every tournament.

Sarabjit Singh Happy expressed hope that more people would come forward to support sports development. "People here are very generous and I hope spirit of giving will emerge for sports as well, helping talented youngsters achieve their dreams," he said.

National-level athletes Maya and Harjit Singh expressed their gratitude to their coach for thinking about and supporting players like them.