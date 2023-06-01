No-Tobacco Day in court complex

Hoshiarpur, May 31
On the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day” today, signages with messages of “ No Smoking” and “No-Tobacco” were installed in the New District and Sessions Court Complex, Hoshiarpur, by the District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, Dilbagh Singh Johal.
Dilbagh Singh Johal called upon making the court complex a “No-Tobacco and No-Smoking Zone”. He called upon each and every one present there to make a commitment to quit tobacco. It was suggested by the him that anyone who needed help in their fight to overcome tobacco addiction could approach the District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur.
