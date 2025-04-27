Goraya-based Jagdeep Kumar had reached Russia on April 3 to look for his missing brother Mandeep Kumar, who is believed to be stuck in the warzone. Now, almost a month later, Jagdeep is back empty handed. He has no information about his brother's whereabouts yet, but has pledged to go back again, no matter what.

He alleged that three agents duped his brother and Mandeep, who was given 15-day sniper training and made to sign a contract in Russian language — which he didn't even know. Kumar filed a complaint against the agents in the Moscow police station. "My brother was told that he would be hired as a helper or cook, but he was instead sent to the warzone," Jagdeep said.

"The days in Russia were very tough. The language was not understandable. The officials from the Indian embassy just told me that my brother was missing. I also visited the office of the Defence Ministry there," he told The Tribune.

"The Russian government has given us a time period of 30 days and I will go back after a month," he added.

Before going to Russia, he had met Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal and an official from the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard. He had last talked to his brother in March 2024.

"One son is missing already, I was praying every day for Jagdeep's safe return," their mother said.