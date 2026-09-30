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Home / Jalandhar / No traffic diversion plan yet for Shah’s anti-drug rally

No traffic diversion plan yet for Shah’s anti-drug rally

Police to monitor traffic, divert vehicles if congestion builds up

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:34 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, dog squad team conducts search at the anti-drug rally at Paragpur road in Jalandhar on Tuesday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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With Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit Jalandhar on Wednesday, the traffic police have said no traffic diversions have been planned in the city so far.

However, officials said traffic movement could be rerouted at short notice if congestion builds up during the visit.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurbaj Singh said the existing traffic routes would remain open. “Traffic movement will remain normal tomorrow and no diversions have been planned so far,” he said.

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Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk also said no traffic diversions were in place as of now. “Amit Shah will land in Adampur tomorrow morning. If traffic congestion increases, we will divert vehicles accordingly,” he said.

Shah is scheduled to address a mega anti-drug rally at a site on the Paragpur GT Road along the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. The venue selected for the large gathering, spans around 55 to 60 acres with space earmarked for the main event and parking.

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The rally will mark the culmination of four Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras, launched on September 18 from different parts of the state. The yatras converged in Jalandhar ahead of the concluding programme to be addressed by Shah.

Preparations at the venue have been underway for several days, with arrangements being made for seating, parking, drinking water, medical assistance and security. BJP leaders have said thousands of party workers and supporters are expected to attend, with nearly 2,000 buses being mobilised from across Punjab.

The large-scale mobilisation is expected to increase traffic on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway and adjoining roads linking the rally venue with Adampur and other parts of the district. Despite the anticipated influx of vehicles, officials said no blanket diversion plan had been put in place.

Instead, traffic police personnel will monitor vehicle movement throughout the day and take situation-based decisions to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow, if required.

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