No training, yet a hit, DJ Rabab Randhawa rules dance floor in Jalandhar

No training, yet a hit, DJ Rabab Randhawa rules dance floor in Jalandhar

Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:29 PM Mar 07, 2026 IST
DJ player Rabab Randhawa in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Music is in her name and it is now bringing her all the fame. Though Rabab Randhawa (29) has never taken any formal training in music, she has become an emerging “Diva DJ” and is making Jalandharites hip-hop to her beats.

Her manicured fingers move swiftly through various controls and keys on her console as she takes the charge of the party. In chic look with her headphones on, she quickly aligns beats, blends and pre-mixes audios and makes sure that there is a smooth transition from one song to another.

“I had always loved to be surrounded by electronic music. DJing came so unplanned in my life. My husband Ashim Arora runs the popular Reefer Café in town. We got married almost three years ago. I used to help him in his business. He had bought the DJ console and used to play it in the café at times. I learnt it from him and eventually chose to have DJing as my independent career. That’s how it all started and I realised that its complete fun,” says Rabab.

Rabab has studied from the local Cambridge School and moved to Apeejay College of Fine Arts for her graduation. “I was never very independent and confident. There have been a lot of inhibitions when I had started off. But no longer. I take my bookings and travel on my own. There cannot be a fixed routine if you are into DJing. The events often start in the evening and go on till late but thankfully, I have not faced an issue,” she says while sharing some of her challenges.

“I do not play music on demand as the crowd often turns a little rowdy for demands. I am a bit strict with rules and do not let anyone play mischief around. But of course revellers have a lot of fun when they let me shuffle songs and beats from my own playlist,” she adds.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

