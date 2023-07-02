No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 1

Residents of the Industrial Area, Onkar Nagar and Khothra Road have been up in arms against the Phagwara MC over no supply of water for the past three days.

They claimed while a tubewell had been installed in Phagwara, they were getting contaminated water. They rued that there has been no water supply for the past three days as the tubewell has not been operational.

Residents are demanding that a new tubewell should soon be installed for ensuring water supply.

SDO Rajwinder Singh said the sudden closure of a bore meant for the tubewell prompted the MC employees to halt the operations. He, however, said the tubewell was being replaced. The SDO said water tanks were being sent to the affected areas.