‘No work day’ in courts today

Jalandhar: The executive committee of the District Bar Association has announced a ‘no-work day’ in Jalandhar on Tuesday (September 26) to support the state-level call given by lawyers over the alleged inhuman treatment meted out by Punjab police officials to an advocate of Muktsar. Aditya Jain, president of the DBA, Jalandhar, said the victim, Varinder Singh, was a member of the Muktsar Sahib Bar Association. “Since the police have not taken any action against the culprits till date, we stand with our legal fraternity and observe ‘no work day’ in Jalandhar courts on Tuesday,” he said. Jain has also urged DBA members, judicial officials and revenue officials to cooperate in the matter. TNS

Two School girls abducted

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of kidnapping two girls. Manjit Kaur, a resident of Kakarr Kalan village, complained to the police that her daughters - Nagita and Munisha - went to the school on August 23, but did not return home. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified persons. Further investigations were on into the case. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Seetal Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, and his two unidentified accomplices. Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Narang Pur village, complained to the police that he was going to his fields on September 21 when two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants with masked faces waylaid him and started abusing him. Seetal also reached the spot and the three attacked and injured him on September 19. He said the suspects also threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

