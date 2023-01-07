Nod to commercial use of property

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 6

Taking action on the recommendations of the local Municipal Corporation sent to the Local Bodies Department, Punjab, way back on June 4 in 2018, the Directorate of Local Bodies vide letter number CTP/55, dated January 5, has now approved the commercialising of plots around the main road of Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.

According to the government’s decision, the draft notification regarding the amendment of the scheme will be issued soon.