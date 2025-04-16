Nod to construct 66 more model playgrounds, 39 parks in villages

In a major push to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure and foster a healthy lifestyle among the rural youth, DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal has sanctioned the construction of 66 model playgrounds and 39 parks in various villages of Jalandhar district. The initiative, part of the second phase of the district’s rural development plan, will be undertaken with the total outlay of Rs 376.18 lakh.

Dr Aggarwal emphasised that providing the world-class sports infrastructure at the village level is a key step to engage the youth in positive activities and discourage them from falling prey to drug abuse.

Under Phase I of the project, the administration had already approved the construction of 98 model playgrounds at a cost of Rs 3.18 crore and 107 parks at Rs 2.40 crore. In the second phase, 66 new model playgrounds approved across multiple blocks, including 20 in Bhogpur, 12 in Noormahal, 11 in Shahkot, eight in Rurka Kalan, six each in Jalandhar East and Lohian Khas and three in Jalandhar West, costing Rs 277.31 lakh.

Advertisement

These sports grounds will be developed with modern infrastructure and tailored to the sporting interests of the local youth. "Our focus is to provide young people with the right environment to train and grow as athletes. This will also serve as a tool for community building," the DC said.

Simultaneously, 39 parks will be developed in blocks, including Nakodar (13), Noormahal (10), Shahkot (5), Jalandhar West (4), Lohian Khas (4), and Bhogpur (3), with an investment of Rs 98.87 lakh. These parks will enhance the quality of life in rural areas by offering green and accessible recreational spaces.

Advertisement

The DC also highlighted the employment potential of the initiative, stating that over 69,845 mandays of work will be generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), providing livelihood opportunities to hundreds of rural residents.